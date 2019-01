Wighnomy Brothers were an electronic music duo from Jena, Germany, composed of Gabor Schablitzki (aka Robag Wruhme) and Sören Bodner (aka Monkey Maffia). Wighnomy Brothers' live mixes include an eclectic blend of deep house, minimal techno, jazz, and soul, and their original releases are infused with a unique deep-house sound. They have released their music on Freude-Am-Tanzen, Kompakt, Vakant, Broque [fr] and other electronic music labels.

This entry is from Wikipedia , the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License . If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia