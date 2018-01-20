Wighnomy BrothersFormed 1992. Disbanded 31 December 2009
Wighnomy Brothers
1992
Wighnomy Brothers Biography (Wikipedia)
Wighnomy Brothers were an electronic music duo from Jena, Germany, composed of Gabor Schablitzki (aka Robag Wruhme) and Sören Bodner (aka Monkey Maffia). Wighnomy Brothers' live mixes include an eclectic blend of deep house, minimal techno, jazz, and soul, and their original releases are infused with a unique deep-house sound. They have released their music on Freude-Am-Tanzen, Kompakt, Vakant, Broque [fr] and other electronic music labels.
Wighnomy Brothers Tracks
Wurz & Blosse
Wighnomy Brothers
Wurz & Blosse
Wurz & Blosse
Last played on
Pele Bloss
Wighnomy Brothers
Pele Bloss
Pele Bloss
Last played on
Wombat
Wighnomy Brothers
Wombat
Wombat
Last played on
