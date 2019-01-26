StoosheFormed 2011
Stooshe are a British girl group from London, consisting of members Alexandra Buggs, Karis Anderson and Courtney Rumbold. Initially signed to Warner Music they released of their first single "Love Me", featuring American rapper Travie McCoy, in 2012. Later that year Stooshe was nominated for the BBC's Sound of 2012 poll.
Their debut single, "Love Me", featuring American rapper Travie McCoy, peaked at number five on the UK Singles Chart. They released "Black Heart" in June 2012, which peaked at number three after a month in the top 10. A cover of TLC's "Waterfalls" was released as a single in November 2012. "Slip" was released as the third single and reached number 12 on the UK Singles Chart. Their debut album, London with the Lights On, entered at number eight on the UK Albums Chart on 2 June 2013. Due to disappointing sales, Stooshe left Warner Music. The first single from their second album, "Lock Down", was released on 15 January 2016. Stooshe announced "Let It Go" as the second official single, and it was released 1 July 2016.
See Me Like This
Black Heart
Slip
Whatta Man
Let It Go
Love Me
Let It Go (Teddy Music Remix)
Lock Down
Lock Down (Live In Session)
Black Heart (Live In Session)
Lock Down (White N3rd Trapped Out Remix)
Along The Shore
