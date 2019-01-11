Twm MorysBorn 1961
Twm Morys
1961
Twm Morys Biography (Wikipedia)
Twm Morys (born 1961) is a Welsh poet and musician.
Twm Morys Tracks
Lauran Bacall (Mae Dy Gariad Di Yn Y Ffair)
Gwyneth Glyn
Lauran Bacall (Mae Dy Gariad Di Yn Y Ffair)
Lauran Bacall (Mae Dy Gariad Di Yn Y Ffair)
Last played on
Gerfydd Fy Nwylo Gwyn
Twm Morys
Gerfydd Fy Nwylo Gwyn
Gerfydd Fy Nwylo Gwyn
Last played on
Cân Y Cŵn
Gwyneth Glyn
Cân Y Cŵn
Cân Y Cŵn
Last played on
Tincar Gwynt Y De
Siân James
Tincar Gwynt Y De
Tincar Gwynt Y De
Last played on
Past BBC Events
Sesiynau Gwerin: Twm Morys
Eisteddfod Genedlaethol Cymru
2015-08-04T06:00:22
Sesiynau Gwerin: Twm Morys
Eisteddfod Genedlaethol Cymru
