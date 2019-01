The Pasadenas were an R&B/pop group from the United Kingdom. They had two UK top 10 albums and eight UK top 40 hit singles, including "Tribute (Right On)" (1988), "Riding on a Train" (1988) and "I'm Doing Fine Now" (1991).

