The Pasadenas
The Pasadenas were an R&B/pop group from the United Kingdom. They had two UK top 10 albums and eight UK top 40 hit singles, including "Tribute (Right On)" (1988), "Riding on a Train" (1988) and "I'm Doing Fine Now" (1991).
Riding On A Train
I'm Doin' Fine Now
Tribute
Tribute (Right On)
Tribute
Enchanted Lady
