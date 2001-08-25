John L. NelsonFather of Prince. Born 29 June 1916. Died 25 August 2001
John L. Nelson
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.31.1/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1916-06-29
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/dd428a20-ea1c-4dfa-ab60-52c064d6ef80
John L. Nelson Biography (Wikipedia)
John Lewis Nelson (June 29, 1916 – August 25, 2001), also known as his stage name Prince Rogers, was an American jazz musician and songwriter. He was the father of musicians Prince and Tyka Nelson and a credited co-writer on some of his son's songs.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
John L. Nelson Tracks
Sort by
Back to artist