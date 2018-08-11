Gary LourisBorn 10 March 1955
Gary Louris
1955-03-10
Gary Louris Biography (Wikipedia)
Gary Louris (born March 10, 1955) is an American guitarist, singer, and songwriter of alternative country and pop music. He was a founding member of the Minneapolis-based band the Jayhawks and their principal songwriter and vocalist after the departure of Mark Olson. Louris is often credited with the band's subsequent move from folk-country toward a more progressive, pop sound.
