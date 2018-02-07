Somei Satoh (佐藤 聰明 Satō Sōmei); (born in Sendai, Miyagi Prefecture, Japan, January 19, 1947) is a Japanese composer of contemporary traditional music (gendai hōgaku). His compositions mix Japanese court music with European romanticism and electronic music.

He studied at Nihon University of Art in the early 1970s and is primarily self-taught in composition.

He wrote his violin concerto for Anne Akiko Meyers.

He currently lives in Tokyo.