Jacobus de KerleFlemish composer. Born 1531. Died 7 January 1591
Jacobus de Kerle
1531
Jacobus de Kerle Biography (Wikipedia)
Jacobus de Kerle (Ypres 1531/1532 - Prague 7 January 1591) was a Flemish composer and organist of the late Renaissance.
Jacobus de Kerle Tracks
Agnus Dei from Missa ut-re-me-fa-sol-la for 7 voices
Jacobus de Kerle Links
