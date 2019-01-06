Peter HerbolzheimerBorn 31 December 1936. Died 27 March 2010
Peter Herbolzheimer
1935-12-31
Peter Herbolzheimer Biography (Wikipedia)
Peter Herbolzheimer (31 December 1935 – 27 March 2010) was a German jazz trombonist and bandleader.
Peter Herbolzheimer Tracks
Orange Faces
Peter Herbolzheimer
Orange Faces
Orange Faces
Last played on
Little Joe
Peter Herbolzheimer
Little Joe
Little Joe
Last played on
Four Brothers
Peter Herbolzheimer
Four Brothers
South of the Border
Peter Herbolzheimer
South of the Border
Die Kleine Stadt Will Schlafen Gehn
Peter Herbolzheimer
Die Kleine Stadt Will Schlafen Gehn
Peter Herbolzheimer Links
