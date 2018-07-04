Randall ThompsonBorn 21 April 1899. Died 9 July 1984
Randall Thompson
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01bqxnw.jpg
1899-04-21
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/dd3a8204-7ff6-4297-ae19-7c39904af032
Randall Thompson Biography (Wikipedia)
Randall Thompson (April 21, 1899 – July 9, 1984) was an American composer, particularly noted for his choral works.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Randall Thompson Tracks
Sort by
Alleluia
Alleluia
Last played on
Alleluia
Alleluia
Last played on
Largo - second movement of Symphony No 2 in E minor
Randall Thompson
Largo - second movement of Symphony No 2 in E minor
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqxnw.jpglink
Largo - second movement of Symphony No 2 in E minor
Last played on
Fare Well - When I lie where shades of darkness
Randall Thompson
Fare Well - When I lie where shades of darkness
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqxnw.jpglink
Fare Well - When I lie where shades of darkness
Last played on
Frostiana (Seven Country Songs) - Stopping by Woods on a Snowy Evening
Randall Thompson
Frostiana (Seven Country Songs) - Stopping by Woods on a Snowy Evening
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqxnw.jpglink
Frostiana (Seven Country Songs) - Stopping by Woods on a Snowy Evening
Conductor
Last played on
Alleluia
Alleluia
Choir
Last played on
Alleluia
Alleluia
Last played on
Alleluia
Alleluia
Choir
Last played on
The Last words of David for chorus, brass and organ
Randall Thompson
The Last words of David for chorus, brass and organ
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqxnw.jpglink
The Last words of David for chorus, brass and organ
Performer
Last played on
The Last words of David for chorus, brass and organ
Randall Thompson
The Last words of David for chorus, brass and organ
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqxnw.jpglink
The Last words of David for chorus, brass and organ
Performer
Last played on
Last Words Of David
Randall Thompson
Last Words Of David
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqxnw.jpglink
Last Words Of David
Performer
Last played on
Symphony No 2
Randall Thompson
Symphony No 2
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqxnw.jpglink
Symphony No 2
Last played on
Alleluia
BBC Singers & Randall Thompson
Alleluia
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Alleluia
Performer
Last played on
Alleluia
Harvard University Choir
Alleluia
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqxnw.jpglink
Alleluia
Last played on
Alleluia
Alleluia
Last played on
Pueri Hebraeorum
Randall Thompson
Pueri Hebraeorum
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqxnw.jpglink
Pueri Hebraeorum
Last played on
The Road Not Taken
Randall Thompson
The Road Not Taken
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqxnw.jpglink
The Road Not Taken
Last played on
I shall not die without a hope (Testament of Freedom)
Randall Thompson
I shall not die without a hope (Testament of Freedom)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqxnw.jpglink
Ye Shall Have a Song (from The Peaceable Kingdom)
Randall Thompson
Ye Shall Have a Song (from The Peaceable Kingdom)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqxnw.jpglink
Frostiana – The Road not Taken
Randall Thompson
Frostiana – The Road not Taken
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqxnw.jpglink
Frostiana – The Road not Taken
Last played on
The Last words of David
Randall Thompson
The Last words of David
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqxnw.jpglink
The Last words of David
Last played on
Randall Thompson Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist