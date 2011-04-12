Pour HabitFormed 2004
Pour Habit is a punk rock band from Long Beach, California, United States. Their first demo CD, "WTF!?" is long out of print. In 2007, the band released its breakthrough album, Suiticide. After signing to Fat Wreck Chords in 2009, the album was re-released on the label that same year. Their next album, Got Your Back, was released on April 12, 2011. Pour Habit is planning on releasing their third full-length album, the album will be titled "Fuck It"
