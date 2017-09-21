NewtonBritish singer, "Sometimes When We Touch", "Sky High". Born 1967
Newton is the stage name for the UK firefighter turned pop singer, Billy Myers (born William Myers, 3 June 1967). He is best known as a cover artist, with success in Australia and the United Kingdom.
Sometimes When we Touch
Minnie The Moocher
What Time Is Love
