Kayhan Kalhor (Sorani Kurdish: کەیھان کەلھور,Persian: كيهان كلهر; also Romanized as Keyhan Kalhor and Keyhān Kalhor) (born 24 November 1963 in Tehran, Iran) is an Iranian Kamancheh player, composer and master of classical Kurdish and Iranian traditional music.
I Will Not Stand Alone
I Will Not Stand Alone
Rewend
Rewend
Rewend (Edit)
Rewend (Edit)
The Wind: Part IX / Part X
The Wind: Part IX / Part X
Deli Dervis
Traditional Turkish, Kayhan Kalhor & Erdal Erzincan
Deli Dervis
Silent City
Silent City
Improvised Solo
Improvised Solo
Kalhor: Where Are You?
Kalhor: Where Are You?
Dancing Under the Walnut Tree
Dancing Under the Walnut Tree
Iranian classical songs in Avaz Abouata
Iranian classical songs in Avaz Abouata
Unknown
Unknown
Proms 2004: Prom 40 - Music of the Silk Road
Royal Albert Hall
15
Aug
2004
Proms 2004: Prom 40 - Music of the Silk Road
Royal Albert Hall
Royal Albert Hall
