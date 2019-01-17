Eric DonaldsonBorn 11 June 1947
Eric Donaldson
Eric Donaldson Biography (Wikipedia)
Eric Donaldson (born 11 June 1947 in St. Catherine, Jamaica) is a Jamaican reggae singer-songwriter.
Eric Donaldson Tracks
Cherry Oh Baby
Cherry Oh Baby
Cherry Oh Baby
Blue Boot
Blue Boot
Blue Boot
