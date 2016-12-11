Prathivadi Bhayankara Sreenivas (22 September 1930 – 14 April 2013) was a veteran playback singer from India. He was born in Kakinada in East Godavri District of Andhra Pradesh. He had sung around 3000 songs in Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Malayalam, Tulu and Konkani. He was known for his playback singing in the Telugu, Tamil film industries and mainly in Kannada industry. He died on 14 April 2013 at the age of 82 in Chennai, Tamil Nadu.