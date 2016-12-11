P.B. SreenivasBorn 22 September 1930. Died 14 April 2013
P.B. Sreenivas
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1930-09-22
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/dd23e7fb-a5d7-4a5c-8d47-b5ead3b61b3a
P.B. Sreenivas Biography (Wikipedia)
Prathivadi Bhayankara Sreenivas (22 September 1930 – 14 April 2013) was a veteran playback singer from India. He was born in Kakinada in East Godavri District of Andhra Pradesh. He had sung around 3000 songs in Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Malayalam, Tulu and Konkani. He was known for his playback singing in the Telugu, Tamil film industries and mainly in Kannada industry. He died on 14 April 2013 at the age of 82 in Chennai, Tamil Nadu.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
P.B. Sreenivas Tracks
Sort by
Aval Paranthu Ponale
T. M. Soundararajan
Aval Paranthu Ponale
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Aval Paranthu Ponale
Last played on
Naalaam Naalaam
P.B. Sreenivas
Naalaam Naalaam
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Naalaam Naalaam
Last played on
Naavaaduva Nudiye
P.B. Sreenivas
Naavaaduva Nudiye
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Naavaaduva Nudiye
Last played on
P.B. Sreenivas Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist