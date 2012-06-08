The Screaming Jets are an Australian hard rock band formed in Newcastle, Australia in 1989 by front man Dave Gleeson (vocals), Paul Woseen (bass guitar), Grant Walmsley (guitar), Richard Lara (guitar) and Brad Heaney (drums). The band has three albums that peaked in the top five on the Australian ARIA Charts, All for One (1991), Tear of Thought (1992) and The Screaming Jets (1995). Their 1991 single, "Better", reached No. 4 on the related singles chart. Walmsley left in 2007 and formed his own band. In 2013, bassist Paul Woseen released an acoustic solo album, Bombido.