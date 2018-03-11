Reverend Dan SmithBorn 23 January 1911. Died 16 November 1994
Reverend Dan Smith
1911-01-23
I've Never Been To Seminary
I've Never Been To Seminary
Where Shall I Be When The First Trumpet Sounds
Where Shall I Be When The First Trumpet Sounds
