Steve Grossman (born January 18, 1951 in New York City) is an American jazz fusion and hard bop saxophonist.

Grossman was Wayne Shorter's replacement in Miles Davis' jazz-fusion band. Then, from 1971 to 1973, he was in Elvin Jones's band.

In the late 1970s, he was part of the Stone Alliance trio with Don Alias and Gene Perla. The group released four albums during this period, including one featuring Brazilian trumpeter Márcio Montarroyos. The albums also feature an array of other musicians. They went on to release three live reunion albums during the 2000s.