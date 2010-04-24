Zal YanovskyBorn 19 December 1944. Died 13 December 2002
Zalman "Zal" Yanovsky (December 19, 1944 – December 13, 2002) was a Canadian folk-rock musician. Born in Toronto, he was the son of political cartoonist Avrom Yanovsky. He played lead guitar and sang for the Lovin' Spoonful, a rock band which he founded with John Sebastian in 1964. He was inducted into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame in 1996. He was married to actress Jackie Burroughs, with whom he had one daughter, Zoe.
