Fred TackettBorn 30 August 1945
Fred Tackett
1945-08-30
Fred Tackett Biography (Wikipedia)
Fred Tackett (born August 30, 1945) an American native of Arkansas, is an accomplished songwriter and multi-instrumentalist. Originally a session player on guitar, mandolin, and trumpet, he is best known as a member of the band Little Feat.
In addition to his work with Little Feat, Tackett has played and recorded with many notable artists, Bob Dylan and Jimmy Webb among them. He has an additional side project with another member of Little Feat; he performs as part of a duo with Paul Barrere, as Paul and Fred.
