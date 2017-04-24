Róisín O
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/dd1ee09f-5f81-464e-b52b-2dafe3d32a09
Róisín O Biography (Wikipedia)
Róisín O is an Irish singer, songwriter, and musician. She is signed to independent label 3ú Records. She released her debut album The Secret Life of Blue in 2012, and it entered the Irish charts at number 21. The album was produced by David Odlum, and was described by the Sunday Times as "evoking the likes of Joni Mitchell, Joanna Newsom and Kate Bush".
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Róisín O Tracks
Sort by
Here We Go
Róisín O
Here We Go
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Here We Go
Last played on
Back to artist