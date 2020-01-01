PooranIranian Singer. Born 4 February 1934. Died 1990
Pooran
1934-02-04
Pooran Biography
Farahdokht Abbas Taghani (Persian: فرحدخت عباس طاقانی) known by the stage name Pooran (Persian: پوران) was a pre revolutionary Iranian singer pop and classical singer.
