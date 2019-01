The Buoys were a US-American pop/rock band from the early 1970s. Its membership included Bill Kelly, Fran Brozena, Jerry Hludzik, Carl Siracuse and Chris Hanlon, based in the Wilkes-Barre-Scranton, Pennsylvania area. Bob Gryziec was the original bass player and a member of the group when they recorded "Timothy."

