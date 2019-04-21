Leifur James
Leifur James Tracks
Wurlitzer
Leifur James
Wurlitzer
Wurlitzer
Upcoming Events
9
May
2019
Leifur James, Oh Land, The Jungle Giants, Big Wild, Lewis Capaldi, Oliver Tree, Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes, Mini Mansions, Sons of the East, Kingswood, Tim Atlas, Stonefield, Confidence Man, Maisie Peters, Psychedelic Porn Crumpets, Lucia, Portland, The Beths, Giant Rooks, Easy Life, Hand Habits, Radiant Children, blackwave., Black Peaks, Pixx, Connie Constance, Brutus, The Creatures, FONTAINES D.C., duendita, Tropical Fuck Storm, Himalayas, Alexandra Stréliski, Archie Faulks, Belle Mt, Conducta, Kawala, Kara Marni, Snapped Ankles, Emily Burns, The Howl & The Hum, Bea1991, Zuzu, Blackout Problems, Broken Hands, JVCK JAMES, Fieh, Whispering Sons, Millie Turner, Jeffe, Pearl Charles, Ta'Shan, Altopalo, Callum Pitt, Petrol Girls, Dead Posey, Gaffa Tape Sandy, Bang Bang Romeo, Nia Wyn, Horror My Friend, Shey Baba, Liza Owen, Black Sea Dahu, MarthaGunn, Penelope Isles, Giungla, RALPH TV, 5K HD, The Murder Capital, Katie Pruitt, Haggard Cat, Hatis Noit, Long Tall Jefferson, Greentea Peng, Malihini, Some Sprouts, Lewsberg, Realz, Snotty Nose Rez Kids, Jordan Prince, Miesha and the Spanks, Pottery, Micah Erenberg, Superlove, Shunaji, OK Button, Italia 90, Graham Van Pelt, Scalping, Pengshui, Louis & The Shakes, Jack Perrett Music, LIFE (Hull), Warming, Creatures Official, The Dollymops - OX4, Trash Hawks, Brownswood Music's Future Bubblers, Haze97, Ayy, the pier (IT), iris (NO), RHGCOVERS and Zooni
Great Escape Festival, Brighton, UK
1
Jun
2019
Leifur James
Brudenell Social Club, Leeds, UK
10
Jun
2019
Leifur James
Beckenham Place Park, London, UK
18
Jul
2019
Leifur James, New Order, Hot Chip, Kraftwerk, Jon Hopkins, TOKiMONSTA, The Go! Team, John Grant, Anna Calvi, Jarvis Cocker, 808 State, Kate Tempest, Gruff Rhys, GoGo Penguin, DJ Food, Elder Island, Omar Souleyman, Kelly Lee Owens, Sons of Kemet, Ibibio Sound Machine, Oshun, Juniore, She Drew The Gun, The Physics House Band, Werkha, Du Blonde, The Lucid Dream, Peach, TVAM, Francis Lung, GOLDEN DAWN ARKESTRA, SELF ESTEEM, Les Amazones d’Afrique, Blanket, Binkbeats, Hallé Orchestra, Squid, KOKOKO!, Wasuremono, Another Sky, God Colony, Gabe Gurnsey, audiobooks, Ralph Lawson, Grace Lightman, Fleetmac Wood, Emma-Jean Thackray, Abandoman, Josey Rebelle, Mark Radcliffe, Kinkajous, Maxine Peake, Dj Paulette, Henge, Paul Foot, Tony Njoku, Caoilfhionn Rose, K Á R Y Y N, SPQR, Kayla Painter, Talkboy, Spill Gold, la discotheque, Sunda Arc, Working Men’s Club (UK), Scalping, Joey Page, Meteor musik, Andrew O'Neill, Deep Water, Willow (UK), Grimm Twins, Ivo Graham, Hello Cosmos, Daniel Miller Dj Set, Katbrownsugar, Nyege Nyege Tapes, Jade Parker, JOHN LEATHER'S TARANTINO DISCO, David Trent, Elf Lyons and Yang (France)
Jodrell Bank, Stoke On Trent, UK
23
Aug
2019
Leifur James
Abbots Ripton, Cambridge, UK
