Leifur James, Oh Land, The Jungle Giants, Big Wild, Lewis Capaldi, Oliver Tree, Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes, Mini Mansions, Sons of the East, Kingswood, Tim Atlas, Stonefield, Confidence Man, Maisie Peters, Psychedelic Porn Crumpets, Lucia, Portland, The Beths, Giant Rooks, Easy Life, Hand Habits, Radiant Children, blackwave., Black Peaks, Pixx, Connie Constance, Brutus, The Creatures, FONTAINES D.C., duendita, Tropical Fuck Storm, Himalayas, Alexandra Stréliski, Archie Faulks, Belle Mt, Conducta, Kawala, Kara Marni, Snapped Ankles, Emily Burns, The Howl & The Hum, Bea1991, Zuzu, Blackout Problems, Broken Hands, JVCK JAMES, Fieh, Whispering Sons, Millie Turner, Jeffe, Pearl Charles, Ta'Shan, Altopalo, Callum Pitt, Petrol Girls, Dead Posey, Gaffa Tape Sandy, Bang Bang Romeo, Nia Wyn, Horror My Friend, Shey Baba, Liza Owen, Black Sea Dahu, MarthaGunn, Penelope Isles, Giungla, RALPH TV, 5K HD, The Murder Capital, Katie Pruitt, Haggard Cat, Hatis Noit, Long Tall Jefferson, Greentea Peng, Malihini, Some Sprouts, Lewsberg, Realz, Snotty Nose Rez Kids, Jordan Prince, Miesha and the Spanks, Pottery, Micah Erenberg, Superlove, Shunaji, OK Button, Italia 90, Graham Van Pelt, Scalping, Pengshui, Louis & The Shakes, Jack Perrett Music, LIFE (Hull), Warming, Creatures Official, The Dollymops - OX4, Trash Hawks, Brownswood Music's Future Bubblers, Haze97, Ayy, the pier (IT), iris (NO), RHGCOVERS and Zooni

Great Escape Festival, Brighton, UK