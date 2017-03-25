Michael ZagerBorn 3 January 1942
Michael Zager (born January 3, 1943, in Passaic, New Jersey) is an American record producer, composer, and arranger of original music for commercials, albums, network television, and theme music for films. He teaches music at Florida Atlantic University. Zager was a member of jazz rock band Ten Wheel Drive from 1968–1973.
