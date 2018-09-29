Jane EaglenSoprano. Born 4 April 1960
Jane Eaglen
1960-04-04
Jane Eaglen Biography (Wikipedia)
Jane Eaglen (born 4 April 1960) is an English dramatic soprano particularly known for her interpretations of the works of Richard Wagner and the title roles in Bellini's Norma and Puccini's Turandot.
Jane Eaglen Tracks
Wesendonck-Lieder for voice and orchestra
Richard Wagner
Träume (Wesendonck-Lieder)
Richard Wagner
Arabella (excerpt)
Richard Strauss
'The Dreame' from Sense and Sensibility
Patrick Doyle
Tannhauser: "Willkommen, ungetreuer Mann!" and "Heil! Der Gnade Wunder Heil!"
Richard Wagner
Wesendonck Lieder
Richard Wagner
Weep You No More Sad Fountains
Jane Eaglen
Weep You No More Sad Fountains
Past BBC Events
Proms 2002: Prom 23
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e4r6q9
Royal Albert Hall
2002-08-06T05:39:54
6
Aug
2002
Proms 2002: Prom 23
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 2000: Prom 72 - Last Night of the Proms 2000
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e3jgwh
Royal Albert Hall
2000-09-09T05:39:54
9
Sep
2000
Proms 2000: Prom 72 - Last Night of the Proms 2000
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1991: Prom 51
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/eqnd4f
Royal Albert Hall
1991-08-31T05:39:54
31
Aug
1991
Proms 1991: Prom 51
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1990: Prom 51
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/efnd4f
Royal Albert Hall
1990-09-02T05:39:54
2
Sep
1990
Proms 1990: Prom 51
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1989: Prom 20
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e3pv2m
Royal Albert Hall
1989-08-06T05:39:54
6
Aug
1989
Proms 1989: Prom 20
Royal Albert Hall
