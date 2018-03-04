Jimmy Bosch (born 18 October 1959), also known as "El Trombon Criollo", is a jazz and Salsa Music trombonist composer and bandleader of Puerto Rican descent born in Jersey City, New Jersey. Having performed since age eleven, by age thirteen he was playing in several local Latin music bands, "La Caliente", "Arco Iris", "La Sonica." While at Rutgers University studying classical music at age eighteen, he met Manny Oquendo and joined his band. He worked with Manny Oquendo on and off for over 20 years. Jimmy worked with Ray Barretto from the early 80's to early 90's. In 1996 he founded his own band "La Orquesta Jimmy Bosch", and has recorded four albums as a solo artist. Jimmy began working with Israel Cacaho in 1987, recorded and toured with Cachao also for over 20 years. Having recorded on over 100 recordings, Jimmy has toured with FANIA, Eddie Palmieri, Ruben Blades, Tipica Novel, Combinacion Perfecta, Pete El Conde Rodriguez, and so many more on a global level. Jimmy continues to tour as a solo artist and band leader imparting his years of experience with musicians all over the world. "La Orquesta Jimmy Bosch" and Jimmy Bosch y su Sexteto de Otro Mundo" continues to tour globally.