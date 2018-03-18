Magnus Lindgren (born 13 August 1974 in Västerås, Sweden) is a Swedish jazz musician. He studied at the Västerås Music College. He then attended the Royal Swedish Academy of Music in Stockholm, Sweden, and began working with the Soul Enterprise. He began playing with Herbie Hancock at age 18, and formed his current quartet in 1997. He has also worked with James Ingram, Koop, Barbara Hendricks, Gregory Porter, Till Brönner, Nicola Conte, Marie Fredriksson, Ivan Lins and David Foster. In 2001, Lindgren was voted the best Swedish jazz artist of the year by the Fasching jazz club in Stockholm. He has received a number of awards, including a Grammis award in 2001, and the Arne Domnérus Prize.

Lindgren's main instruments are the saxophone, clarinet and flute, and he also works as a composer and arranger. He was commissioned to write music for the Nobel Banquet in 2003, and in 2016 he performed at the Nobel banquest together with Martin Fröst, the Swedish Camber Orchestra and the Adolf Fredriks Girls Choir.