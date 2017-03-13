James ClarkeFilm / production music, born 1941. Born 1941
James Clarke
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1941
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/dd1291bb-7e25-41b3-89f7-85fb74079ed5
James Clarke Biography (Wikipedia)
James Kenelm Clarke was born in 1941 at Great Rissington, Gloucestershire.[citation needed] He was educated at Leighton Park School and studied music with René Leibowitz in Paris.[citation needed]
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
James Clarke Tracks
Sort by
A Spell for green corn - The MacDonald dances for violin and orchestra
Peter Maxwell Davies
A Spell for green corn - The MacDonald dances for violin and orchestra
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p024lbkg.jpglink
A Spell for green corn - The MacDonald dances for violin and orchestra
Performer
Last played on
Water Sports
James Clarke
Water Sports
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Water Sports
Last played on
"Blow Up A Go-Go!"
James Clarke
"Blow Up A Go-Go!"
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Untitled No.7
Nicolas Hodges (piano) & James Clarke
Untitled No.7
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Untitled No.7
Performer
Last played on
Modern Art
James Clarke
Modern Art
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Modern Art
Last played on
Boogaloo Smith
James Clarke
Boogaloo Smith
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Boogaloo Smith
Last played on
Quartet No.3
James Clarke
Quartet No.3
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04xq628.jpglink
Quartet No.3
Last played on
Holiday People
James Clarke
Holiday People
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Holiday People
Last played on
Nocturne
James Clarke
Nocturne
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Nocturne
Last played on
Folk Song
James Clarke
Folk Song
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Folk Song
Last played on
The Heavies
James Clarke
The Heavies
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Heavies
Last played on
James Clarke Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist