Laura Mikkola Biography (Wikipedia)
Laura Imola Mikkola (born 3 February 1974 in Helsinki) is a Finnish pianist.
Laura Mikkola, having previously won Pretoria's UNISA TRANSNET and Helsinki's Maj Lind competitions, and been awarded the XII Paloma O'Shea Competition's contemporary music prize and a grant-prize, was second to Markus Groh at the XIII Queen Elisabeth Music Competition. She has performed internationally since the mid-90s.
There are a lot of CD recordings from different labels available (Naxos, BIS, René Gally, AEON and Cascavelle). She is well known for her recordings of Einojuhani Rautavaara's Piano Concertos and piano works for Naxos Records.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Laura Mikkola Tracks
Africa, Op 89
Camille Saint‐Saëns
Africa, Op 89
Africa, Op 89
In Seven Days
Thomas Adès
In Seven Days
In Seven Days
Laura Mikkola Links
