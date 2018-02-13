Laura Imola Mikkola (born 3 February 1974 in Helsinki) is a Finnish pianist.

Laura Mikkola, having previously won Pretoria's UNISA TRANSNET and Helsinki's Maj Lind competitions, and been awarded the XII Paloma O'Shea Competition's contemporary music prize and a grant-prize, was second to Markus Groh at the XIII Queen Elisabeth Music Competition. She has performed internationally since the mid-90s.

There are a lot of CD recordings from different labels available (Naxos, BIS, René Gally, AEON and Cascavelle). She is well known for her recordings of Einojuhani Rautavaara's Piano Concertos and piano works for Naxos Records.