Marty BalinBorn 30 January 1942. Died 27 September 2018
1942-01-30
Marty Balin Biography (Wikipedia)
Marty Balin (born Martyn Jerel Buchwald; January 30, 1942 – September 27, 2018) was an American singer, songwriter, and musician best known as the founder and one of the lead singers and songwriters of Jefferson Airplane and Jefferson Starship.
Nobody but you
Hearts
I Specialize In Love
