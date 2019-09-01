Sowmya MahadevanTamil Singer
Sowmya Mahadevan
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.30/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/dd0ecfbd-eda8-4de4-a9b8-4cd72a66d7e7
Sowmya Mahadevan Biography (Wikipedia)
Sowmya Mahadevan was a participant in the 2006 Airtel Super Singer competition, where she attained the maximum number of votes in order to participate it the "lifeline" round.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Sowmya Mahadevan Tracks
Sort by
Pattaampoochi Kannalae
Ghibran
Pattaampoochi Kannalae
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.30/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Pattaampoochi Kannalae
Last played on
Back to artist