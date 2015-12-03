Black Star LinerFormed 1994. Disbanded 2001
Black Star Liner
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1994
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/dd0ecd9d-ef3c-4eff-bd6a-79cf8b2627cb
Black Star Liner Biography (Wikipedia)
Black Star Liner were formed in Leeds in 1994, by Choque Hosein, Tom Salmon, and Chris Harrop. Their music consisted of a mix of Asian music (sitar and tabla), dance music and dub.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Black Star Liner Tracks
Sort by
Tabla Attack - BBC Session 07/03/1995
Black Star Liner
Tabla Attack - BBC Session 07/03/1995
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Tabla Attack - BBC Session 07/03/1995
Last played on
Hooba Hooba - BBC Session 07/03/1995
Black Star Liner
Hooba Hooba - BBC Session 07/03/1995
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Hooba Hooba - BBC Session 07/03/1995
Last played on
Harmon Session Special - BBC Session 07/03/1995
Black Star Liner
Harmon Session Special - BBC Session 07/03/1995
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Sita D
Black Star Liner
Sita D
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Low BMW
Black Star Liner
Low BMW
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Low BMW
Last played on
Swimmer
Black Star Liner
Swimmer
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Swimmer
Last played on
Black Star Liner Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist