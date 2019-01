Tich Gwilym (10 September 1950 – 19 June 2005), born Robert Gwilliam, was a Welsh rock guitarist who was most notable for his Hendrix inspired version of the Welsh national anthem, Hen Wlad Fy Nhadau, considered one of the most famous renditions of the song.

