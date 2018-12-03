Tich GwilymBorn 1951. Died 19 June 2005
Tich Gwilym
1951
Tich Gwilym Biography (Wikipedia)
Tich Gwilym (10 September 1950 – 19 June 2005), born Robert Gwilliam, was a Welsh rock guitarist who was most notable for his Hendrix inspired version of the Welsh national anthem, Hen Wlad Fy Nhadau, considered one of the most famous renditions of the song.
Hen Wlad Fy Nhadau
Hen Wlad Fy Nhadau
Hen Wlad Fy Nhadau
Red Beans & Rice
Red Beans & Rice
Red Beans & Rice
Little Wing
Little Wing
Little Wing
Suo Gan
Suo Gan
Suo Gan
Afonydd Splott
Afonydd Splott
Afonydd Splott
Llechwedd Nantlle
Llechwedd Nantlle
Llechwedd Nantlle
Cofio Jimi
Cofio Jimi
Cofio Jimi
DYFFRYN NANTLLE
DYFFRYN NANTLLE
DYFFRYN NANTLLE
