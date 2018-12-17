SlugUS underground hip hop MC Sean Daley. Born 7 September 1972
Slug
1972-09-07
Slug Biography (Wikipedia)
Sean Michael Daley (born September 7, 1972), better known by his stage name Slug, is an American rapper from Minneapolis, Minnesota. Slug is best known as one half of the hip hop group Atmosphere, which he founded with Derek Turner (Spawn). Turner has since left and Anthony Davis (Ant) produces Atmosphere with Slug. In 1995, Slug, in collaboration with Anthony Davis, Musab Saad, and Brent Sayers founded the Minneapolis-based independent hip hop record label Rhymesayers Entertainment.
Slug Tracks
Dolly Dimple (6 Music Session, 12 April 2018)
Slug
Dolly Dimple (6 Music Session, 12 April 2018)
The Big Sky
Slug
The Big Sky
The Big Sky
Last played on
Greasy Mind
Slug
Greasy Mind
Greasy Mind
Last played on
Shake Your Loose Teeth (Radio 1 Session)
Slug
Shake Your Loose Teeth (Radio 1 Session)
Running To Get Past Your Heart (Radio 1 Session)
Slug
Running To Get Past Your Heart (Radio 1 Session)
Greasy Mind (Radio 1 Session)
Slug
Greasy Mind (Radio 1 Session)
Cockeyed Rabbit Wrapped In Plastic (Radio 1 Session)
Slug
Cockeyed Rabbit Wrapped In Plastic (Radio 1 Session)
