Personal and the Pizzas
Personal and the Pizzas
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/dd021aab-74b9-4621-839b-9d5680717ddb
Personal and the Pizzas Tracks
Sort by
Joanie
Personal and the Pizzas
Joanie
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Joanie
Last played on
I Ain't Takin' You Out
Personal and the Pizzas
I Ain't Takin' You Out
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I Ain't Takin' You Out
Last played on
Don't You Go In That Ground
Personal and the Pizzas
Don't You Go In That Ground
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Don't You Go In That Ground
Last played on
Personal and the Pizzas Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist