Cato Salsa ExperienceFormed 2000. Disbanded 2007
Cato Salsa Experience
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
2000
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/dcf9b58b-7469-41c0-9586-160af23d5340
Cato Salsa Experience Biography (Wikipedia)
Cato Salsa Experience was an indie rock band from Oslo, Norway. The group formed around jam sessions at lead singer Cato Thomassen's house. The group began playing locally and released a vinyl EP before Emperor Norton Records, an American label, signed them and released their 2002 full-length, A Good Tip for a Good Time. Later in the 2000s, the group began recording albums with The Thing.
Following the beginning of Cato Thomassen's full-time musical partnership with ex Madrugada singer Sivert Höyem in 2009, the band is seemingly now defunct.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Cato Salsa Experience Tracks
Sort by
Cato Salsa Experience Links
Back to artist