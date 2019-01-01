Cato Salsa Experience was an indie rock band from Oslo, Norway. The group formed around jam sessions at lead singer Cato Thomassen's house. The group began playing locally and released a vinyl EP before Emperor Norton Records, an American label, signed them and released their 2002 full-length, A Good Tip for a Good Time. Later in the 2000s, the group began recording albums with The Thing.

Following the beginning of Cato Thomassen's full-time musical partnership with ex Madrugada singer Sivert Höyem in 2009, the band is seemingly now defunct.