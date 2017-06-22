Susana Seivane Hoyo (born 25 August 1976) is a Galician gaita (bagpipes) player. She was born in Barcelona, Spain, into a family of well-known Galician luthiers and musicians, the Seivane family, whose workshop is the Obradoiro de Gaitas Seivane. She started her musical career at the age of three. Guided by her father Álvaro Seivane and influenced by skilled bagpipers such as her grandfather Xosé Manuel Seivane, Ricardo Portela and Moxenas, she is notable in the bagpipe world and the world of traditional Galician music for synthesizing the "enxebre" style of the ancient bagpipers while creating her own style including other musical influences.