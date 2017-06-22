Susana SeivaneBorn 25 August 1976
Susana Seivane
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1976-08-25
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/dcf9547a-8512-48c1-89a1-1c15d231a283
Susana Seivane Biography (Wikipedia)
Susana Seivane Hoyo (born 25 August 1976) is a Galician gaita (bagpipes) player. She was born in Barcelona, Spain, into a family of well-known Galician luthiers and musicians, the Seivane family, whose workshop is the Obradoiro de Gaitas Seivane. She started her musical career at the age of three. Guided by her father Álvaro Seivane and influenced by skilled bagpipers such as her grandfather Xosé Manuel Seivane, Ricardo Portela and Moxenas, she is notable in the bagpipe world and the world of traditional Galician music for synthesizing the "enxebre" style of the ancient bagpipers while creating her own style including other musical influences.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Susana Seivane Tracks
Sort by
Marcha Procesional dos Cinco de Galicia
Susana Seivane
Marcha Procesional dos Cinco de Galicia
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Marcha Procesional dos Cinco de Galicia
Last played on
Xaonina
Susana Seivane
Xaonina
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Xaonina
Last played on
Chao-curuxieras
Susana Seivane
Chao-curuxieras
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Chao-curuxieras
Last played on
Susana Seivane Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist