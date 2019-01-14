Slim HarpoBorn 11 January 1924. Died 31 January 1970
Slim Harpo
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01bqyvm.jpg
1924-01-11
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/dcf7b2e3-d3aa-41e4-bba5-40515122f209
Slim Harpo Biography (Wikipedia)
James Isaac Moore (January 11, 1924 – January 31, 1970), better known by his stage name Slim Harpo, was an American blues musician, a leading exponent of the swamp blues style, and "one of the most commercially successful blues artists of his day". His most successful and influential recordings included "I'm a King Bee" (1957), "Rainin' In My Heart" (1961), and "Baby Scratch My Back" (1966) which reached no. 1 on the R&B chart and no.16 on the US pop chart. A master of the blues harmonica, his stage name was derived from the popular nickname for that instrument, the "harp".
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Slim Harpo Tracks
Sort by
I Need Money (Keep Your Alibis)
Slim Harpo
I Need Money (Keep Your Alibis)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqyvm.jpglink
I'm A King Bee
Slim Harpo
I'm A King Bee
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqyvm.jpglink
I'm A King Bee
Last played on
That's Why I Love You
Slim Harpo
That's Why I Love You
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqyvm.jpglink
That's Why I Love You
Last played on
Baby Scratch My Back
Slim Harpo
Baby Scratch My Back
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqyvm.jpglink
Baby Scratch My Back
Last played on
Shake Your Hips
Slim Harpo
Shake Your Hips
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqyvm.jpglink
Shake Your Hips
Last played on
Tip On In Pt 1
Slim Harpo
Tip On In Pt 1
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqyvm.jpglink
Tip On In Pt 1
Last played on
I'm Your Bread Maker, Baby
Slim Harpo
I'm Your Bread Maker, Baby
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqyvm.jpglink
Tip On In (Part 2)
Slim Harpo
Tip On In (Part 2)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqyvm.jpglink
Tip On In (Part 2)
Last played on
Tip On In Pt.2
Slim Harpo
Tip On In Pt.2
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqyvm.jpglink
Tip On In Pt.2
Last played on
Don't Start Cryin' Now
Slim Harpo
Don't Start Cryin' Now
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqyvm.jpglink
Don't Start Cryin' Now
Last played on
The Music's Hot
Slim Harpo
The Music's Hot
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqyvm.jpglink
The Music's Hot
Te Ni Nee Ni Nu
Slim Harpo
Te Ni Nee Ni Nu
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqyvm.jpglink
Te Ni Nee Ni Nu
Yeah Yeah Baby
Slim Harpo
Yeah Yeah Baby
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqyvm.jpglink
Yeah Yeah Baby
Harpo's Blues
Slim Harpo
Harpo's Blues
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqyvm.jpglink
Harpo's Blues
Rainin' In My Heart
Slim Harpo
Rainin' In My Heart
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqyvm.jpglink
Rainin' In My Heart
Got Love If You Want It
Slim Harpo
Got Love If You Want It
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqyvm.jpglink
Got Love If You Want It
Last played on
Mohair Sam
Slim Harpo
Mohair Sam
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqyvm.jpglink
Mohair Sam
Last played on
Wild About My Baby
Slim Harpo
Wild About My Baby
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqyvm.jpglink
Wild About My Baby
Last played on
Breadmaker
Slim Harpo
Breadmaker
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqyvm.jpglink
Breadmaker
Last played on
Im A King Bee
Slim Harpo
Im A King Bee
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqyvm.jpglink
Im A King Bee
Last played on
Tip On In
Slim Harpo
Tip On In
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqyvm.jpglink
Tip On In
Last played on
Playlists featuring Slim Harpo
Slim Harpo Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist