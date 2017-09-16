Kill Kenada is a rock music group from Bognor Regis, England, formed in 2001 and inspired by Fugazi, Pavement, Sonic Youth, Pixies, Urusei Yatsura, At the Drive-In, and others. The band's name is a reference to the character Shotaro Kaneda (Akira). The name Kill Kenada was chosen by accident, when lead singer Tim Smithen accidentally misspelled Kaneda, and the incorrect spelling has been maintained.