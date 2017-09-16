Kill KenadaFormed 2001
Kill Kenada
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
2001
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/dcf79af9-5b9b-4981-be7d-ce674280263f
Kill Kenada Biography (Wikipedia)
Kill Kenada is a rock music group from Bognor Regis, England, formed in 2001 and inspired by Fugazi, Pavement, Sonic Youth, Pixies, Urusei Yatsura, At the Drive-In, and others. The band's name is a reference to the character Shotaro Kaneda (Akira). The name Kill Kenada was chosen by accident, when lead singer Tim Smithen accidentally misspelled Kaneda, and the incorrect spelling has been maintained.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Kill Kenada Tracks
Sort by
Massachusetts Murder Medallion
Kill Kenada
Massachusetts Murder Medallion
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Massachusetts Murder Medallion
Last played on
Kill Kenada Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist