Cosima De Vito (born 1 November 1976), also known as Cosima, is an Australian pop and R&B singer-songwriter. In 2003, she was in the top 3 of the original Australian Idol TV talent quest series, before withdrawing due to throat nodules affecting her singing. In August 2004 her debut double A-side single, "When the War Is Over" / "One Night Without You", was issued, which reached No. 1 on the ARIA Singles Chart. On 11 October, her debut album, Cosima, appeared, which peaked at No. 2 on the ARIA Albums Chart. On 29 September 2007, she released her second album, This Is Now.