Right Said Fred
1990
Right Said Fred is an English band based in London and formed by brothers Fred and Richard Fairbrass in 1989. Guitarist Rob Manzoli joined the duo in 1990. The group has achieved multi-platinum status and has also won two Ivor Novello Awards – for "I'm Too Sexy" (1991) and "Deeply Dippy" (1992). In 1993, Right Said Fred was nominated for the Brit Award for Best British Group.
Is it true that Right Said Fred beat Mark Rylance to an acting role?
Fred and Richard tell Chris about their surprising acting careers.
Is it true that Right Said Fred beat Mark Rylance to an acting role?
Richard Fairbrass: "I didn't really feel too sexy for my shirt..."
Richard Fairbrass from Right Said Fred reminisces about mammoth hit 'I'm Too Sexy'.
Richard Fairbrass: "I didn't really feel too sexy for my shirt..."
Right Said Fred Tracks
Deeply Dippy
Right Said Fred
Deeply Dippy
Deeply Dippy
Don't Talk Just Kiss
Right Said Fred
Don't Talk Just Kiss
Don't Talk Just Kiss
Don't Talk Just Kiss (feat. Jocelyn Brown)
Right Said Fred
Don't Talk Just Kiss (feat. Jocelyn Brown)
Don't Talk Just Kiss (feat. Jocelyn Brown)
I'm Too Sexy
Right Said Fred
I'm Too Sexy
I'm Too Sexy
