Right Said Fred is an English band based in London and formed by brothers Fred and Richard Fairbrass in 1989. Guitarist Rob Manzoli joined the duo in 1990. The group has achieved multi-platinum status and has also won two Ivor Novello Awards – for "I'm Too Sexy" (1991) and "Deeply Dippy" (1992). In 1993, Right Said Fred was nominated for the Brit Award for Best British Group.