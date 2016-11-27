Theoretical Girl
Theoretical Girl
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01bqsrk.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/dcf1906c-14da-428b-bd3a-e2c19eea0dc8
Theoretical Girl Biography (Wikipedia)
Theoretical Girl (Amy Turnnidge) is a female songwriter and multi-instrumentalist from Southend on Sea signed to the Memphis Industries record label. On her Myspace page, she describes her music as "Electro / Folk / Classical".
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Theoretical Girl Tracks
Sort by
Dance Hall Deciete (6 Music Session, 20 Feb 2008)
Theoretical Girl
Dance Hall Deciete (6 Music Session, 20 Feb 2008)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqsrk.jpglink
The Hypocrite(6 Music Session, 20 Feb 2008)
Theoretical Girl
The Hypocrite(6 Music Session, 20 Feb 2008)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqsrk.jpglink
Red Mist(6 Music Session, 20 Feb 2008)
Theoretical Girl
Red Mist(6 Music Session, 20 Feb 2008)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqsrk.jpglink
Biggest Mistake
Theoretical Girl
Biggest Mistake
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqsrk.jpglink
Biggest Mistake
Last played on
Red Mist
Theoretical Girl
Red Mist
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqsrk.jpglink
Red Mist
Last played on
Rivals
Theoretical Girl
Rivals
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqsrk.jpglink
Rivals
Last played on
Theoretical Girl Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist