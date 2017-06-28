Christos HatzisBorn 21 March 1953
Christos Hatzis
1953-03-21
Christos Hatzis Biography (Wikipedia)
Christos Hatzis (Greek: Χρήστος Χατζής; born 1953) is a Juno Award-winning Greek-Canadian composer. Many of his compositions are performed internationally, and he is a professor at the Faculty of Music, University of Toronto.
Christos Hatzis Tracks
"They could have not possibly survived" (Act 2 Scene 3 from Going Home Star)
Christos Hatzis
Conductor
Christos Hatzis
"They could have not possibly survived" (Act 2 Scene 3 from Going Home Star)
"They could have not possibly survived" (Act 2 Scene 3 from Going Home Star)
Conductor
Night Club (Act 1 Scene 1 from Going Home Star)
Christos Hatzis
Night Club (Act 1 Scene 1 from Going Home Star)
Night Club (Act 1 Scene 1 from Going Home Star)
Conductor
Train Station (Act 1 Scene 1 of Going Home Star)
Christos Hatzis
Train Station (Act 1 Scene 1 of Going Home Star)
Train Station (Act 1 Scene 1 of Going Home Star)
Conductor
Christos Hatzis Links
