Bitter:SweetUS electronic/trip-hop duo. Formed 2006
Bitter:Sweet
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
2006
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/dcebc476-b53c-42ee-9251-f946a4c3cea2
Bitter:Sweet Biography (Wikipedia)
Bitter:Sweet is a trip hop duo with jazz-like qualities from Los Angeles in the state of California, in the United States. The band is composed of Shana Halligan, who provides vocals and lyrics and composes the songs, and Kiran Shahani, who produces and composes the songs.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Bitter:Sweet Tracks
Sort by
The Mating Game
Bitter:Sweet
The Mating Game
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Mating Game
Last played on
Dirty Laundry
Bitter:Sweet
Dirty Laundry
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Dirty Laundry
Last played on
Being Bad
Bitter:Sweet
Being Bad
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Being Bad
Last played on
Bitter:Sweet Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist