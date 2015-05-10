Indy SaguBorn 25 July 1980
Indy Sagu
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1980-07-25
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/dceadfa0-1a3e-4eaf-9fbf-d022633b48d8
Indy Sagu Biography (Wikipedia)
Inderpal Singh Sagu (born 25 July 1980) better known by his stage name Indy Sagu, is a British Sikh award-winning record producer, musician, singer, and DJ. Sagu has made a global name for himself as a leading Asian pioneer of fusion genre, his urbanized record production infuses the sounds and incorporates the elements, musical instruments, and hook lines of traditional bhangra with urban western sounds, primarily with a special emphasis on American hip hop.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Indy Sagu Tracks
Sort by
Bari Khol Ke
Surinder Shinda
Bari Khol Ke
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02wwd46.jpglink
Bari Khol Ke
Last played on
Mein Tenu Pyar Kara (feat. Tarun Sagar)
Indy Sagu
Mein Tenu Pyar Kara (feat. Tarun Sagar)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Mein Tenu Pyar Kara (feat. Tarun Sagar)
Last played on
Duniya (Hip Hop Remix) (feat. MD)
Indy Sagu
Duniya (Hip Hop Remix) (feat. MD)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Duniya (Hip Hop Remix) (feat. MD)
Last played on
Mein Tenu Pyar Kara
Indy Sagu
Mein Tenu Pyar Kara
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Mein Tenu Pyar Kara
Last played on
Duniya
Indy Sagu
Duniya
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bv5pt.jpglink
Duniya
Last played on
Bari Khol Ke
Indy Sagu
Bari Khol Ke
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Bari Khol Ke
Last played on
Club Chaliye
Indy Sagu
Club Chaliye
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Club Chaliye
Last played on
Gabru Top Dha (Feat. Manjit Gill & Harjinder Kaur)
Indy Sagu
Gabru Top Dha (Feat. Manjit Gill & Harjinder Kaur)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Gabhru Top Dha
Indy Sagu
Gabhru Top Dha
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Gabhru Top Dha
Last played on
Indy Sagu Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist