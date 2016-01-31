CRSChild Rebel Soldier - group composed of Lupe Fiasco, Kanye West
CRS
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/dcea84f6-17c1-4b9d-ab52-709a79374f3c
CRS Biography (Wikipedia)
Child Rebel Soldier, shortened CRS, was an American hip hop supergroup, composed of hip hop recording artists and record producers Kanye West, Lupe Fiasco, and Pharrell Williams.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
CRS Tracks
Sort by
Us Placers
CRS
Us Placers
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Us Placers
Last played on
Don't Stop
CRS
Don't Stop
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Don't Stop
Last played on
Back to artist