Don PartridgeBorn 27 October 1941. Died 21 September 2010
Donald Eric Partridge (27 October 1941 – 21 September 2010) was an English singer and songwriter, known as the "king of the buskers". He performed from the early 1960s first as a folk singer and later as a busker and one-man band, and achieved unexpected commercial success in the UK and Europe in the late 1960s with the songs "Rosie", "Blue Eyes" and "Breakfast On Pluto". He later was a founder of the group Accolade, which released two albums. He continued writing music, playing, busking and recording, mainly as a solo artist, until 2008.
Don Partridge Tracks
Rosie
Sunday Gold Sunday
Blue Eyes
I'm Going To Germany
Homeless Bones
Breakfast On Pluto
Top Man
