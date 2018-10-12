Berlin SoloistsInstrumental ensemble
Berlin Soloists
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/dce3e582-a939-4bc0-8d41-bc07b5caed0d
Berlin Soloists Tracks
Sort by
Septet (Op.20) in E flat major, 6th mvt; Andante con moto alla marcia - Presto
Ludwig van Beethoven
Septet (Op.20) in E flat major, 6th mvt; Andante con moto alla marcia - Presto
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p065ztr1.jpglink
Septet (Op.20) in E flat major, 6th mvt; Andante con moto alla marcia - Presto
Last played on
Overture on Hebrew Themes
Sergei Prokofiev
Overture on Hebrew Themes
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06rjvt6.jpglink
Overture on Hebrew Themes
Last played on
Septet in E flat major, Op 20 (5th mvt)
Ludwig van Beethoven
Septet in E flat major, Op 20 (5th mvt)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p065ztr1.jpglink
Septet in E flat major, Op 20 (5th mvt)
Last played on
Septet in E flat major, Op 20 (3rd mvt)
Ludwig van Beethoven
Septet in E flat major, Op 20 (3rd mvt)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p065ztr1.jpglink
Septet in E flat major, Op 20 (3rd mvt)
Last played on
Back to artist