David MunrowBorn 12 August 1942. Died 15 May 1976
David Munrow
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p061vqtd.jpg
1942-08-12
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/dce3777d-cb49-49af-958b-4feccd9f659c
David Munrow Biography (Wikipedia)
David John Munrow (12 August 1942 – 15 May 1976) was a British musician and early music historian.
David Munrow Tracks
Terpsichore: Suite de voltes
Michael Praetorius
Terpsichore: Suite de voltes
Last played on
Beachcomber
Clive Richardson
Beachcomber
Last played on
Ground after the Scotch Humour
Nicola Matteis
Ground after the Scotch Humour
Last played on
Suite de Voltes (Dances from Terpsichore)
Michael Praetorius
Suite de Voltes (Dances from Terpsichore)
Last played on
Monsieur's Almain
William Byrd
Monsieur's Almain
Last played on
Caro ortolano from II Primo Libro di Balli (1587)
Giorgio Mainiero, Early Music Consort of London & David Munrow
Caro ortolano from II Primo Libro di Balli (1587)
Last played on
Basse Danse, 'Jouyssance vous donnera' (Henry VIII and his Six Wives)
Thoinot Arbeau
Basse Danse, 'Jouyssance vous donnera' (Henry VIII and his Six Wives)
Last played on
Adieu mes amours
Josquin des Prez
Adieu mes amours
De tous biens plaine
Josquin des Prez
De tous biens plaine
Scaramella fa la guerra
Josquin des Prez
Scaramella fa la guerra
Much Ado About Nothing
David Cain
Much Ado About Nothing
Last played on
Music of the Gothic Era - Ars antiqua: S'on me regarde
Anonymous, Paul Elliott, Martyn Hill, Early Music Consort of London & David Munrow
Music of the Gothic Era - Ars antiqua: S'on me regarde
Last played on
La Bouree (Terpsichore) no.32
Michael Praetorius
La Bouree (Terpsichore) no.32
Last played on
Viderunt omnes
Pérotin
Viderunt omnes
Last played on
Dances from Terpsichore: Suite de voltes
Michael Praetorius
Dances from Terpsichore: Suite de voltes
Last played on
Viderunt Omnes Fines Terrae
Pérotin
Viderunt Omnes Fines Terrae
Last played on
Henry VII and his Six Wives; Fanfare 'La Mourisque', Galliard, La Pastorella, Galliard
David Munrow
Henry VII and his Six Wives; Fanfare 'La Mourisque', Galliard, La Pastorella, Galliard
Last played on
The Fairie-round - galliard (courante) for 5 instruments [1599 no.63]
Anthony Holborne
The Fairie-round - galliard (courante) for 5 instruments [1599 no.63]
Last played on
Les Dances Terpsichore, Suite de Voltes
anon, Michael Praetorius, Early Music Consort of London & David Munrow
Les Dances Terpsichore, Suite de Voltes
Last played on
Les Danses Terpischore, Suite de Ballets
anon, Michael Praetorius, Early Music Consort of London & David Munrow
Les Danses Terpischore, Suite de Ballets
Last played on
The Dream
David Munrow
The Dream
Last played on
Five Dances
Giorgio Mainerio
Five Dances
Last played on
Christus, der uns selig macht
Michael Praetorius
Christus, der uns selig macht
Last played on
Canzona prima à 12
Giovanni Priuli
Canzona prima à 12
Last played on
Passameza a 5 (Terpsichore) no 283
Michael Praetorius
Passameza a 5 (Terpsichore) no 283
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p061vqvg.jpglink
Passameza a 5 (Terpsichore) no 283
Last played on
Benedicta Es, Caelorum Regina
Josquin des Prez
Benedicta Es, Caelorum Regina
Last played on
Dances from Terpsichore: Suite de Ballets
anon., Michael Praetorius, Early Music Consort & David Munrow
Dances from Terpsichore: Suite de Ballets
Last played on
Terpsichore - Rauschpfeife
Michael Praetorius
Terpsichore - Rauschpfeife
Banchetto Musicale - Paduana
Johann Hermann Schein
Banchetto Musicale - Paduana
Caro Ortolano
Giorgio Mainerio
Caro Ortolano
2 Courantes
Samuel Voelckel, Early Music Consort of London & David Munrow
2 Courantes
Ich Weiss Nit, Was Er Ihr Verhiess
Ludwig Senfl
Ich Weiss Nit, Was Er Ihr Verhiess
Das Glaut Zu Speyer
Ludwig Senfl
Das Glaut Zu Speyer
EinWelscher Tanz
Anonymous, Early Music Consort of London & David Munrow
EinWelscher Tanz
Mit Lust Tritt Ich An Diesen Tanz
Ludwig Senfl
Mit Lust Tritt Ich An Diesen Tanz
La Bataille
Tielman Susato
La Bataille
Ronde
Tielman Susato
Ronde
Mille Regretz
Tielman Susato
Mille Regretz
La Mourisque
Tielman Susato
La Mourisque
Amor Potest
Anon.
Amor Potest
Alle Psallite
Anon.
Alle Psallite
Salterello
Anon.
Salterello
Dances from 'Terpsichore' (1612), Pavane de Spaigne & Courante M.M. Wustrow
Michael Praetorius
Dances from 'Terpsichore' (1612), Pavane de Spaigne & Courante M.M. Wustrow
Last played on
Past BBC Events
Proms 1975: Prom 17 - The Art of the Netherlands
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/erfxj5
St Augustine's Church, Kilburn
1975-08-11T04:01:15
11
Aug
1975
Proms 1975: Prom 17 - The Art of the Netherlands
St Augustine's Church, Kilburn
Proms 1974: Prom 40
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/enrzc8
Royal Albert Hall
1974-08-29T04:01:15
29
Aug
1974
Proms 1974: Prom 40
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1972: Prom 47
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/epq9rz
Royal Albert Hall
1972-09-07T04:01:15
7
Sep
1972
Proms 1972: Prom 47
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1971: Prom 26
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ewmbp6
Royal Albert Hall
1971-08-20T04:01:15
20
Aug
1971
Proms 1971: Prom 26
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1970: Prom 25
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ezhzc8
Royal Albert Hall
1970-08-13T04:01:15
13
Aug
1970
Proms 1970: Prom 25
Royal Albert Hall
Latest David Munrow News
David Munrow Links
